Second runway at KIA marks first landing

The second runway also known as the ‘South Runway’ at the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday marked its first commercial flight landing. The SpiceJet flight SG497 flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru landed at 9.40 am.

With the second runway fully functional, the airport becomes the only Indian airport to have two parallel independent runways which can work simultaneously. Officials had earlier said 90 take-offs and touch-down in one hour can be carried out using the combined capacities.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “With these regulatory clearances, the South Runway is now equipped to handle both arrivals and departures. BIAL is working with various stakeholders to commence rehabilitation projects of the North Runway (old runway).”

This new runway had begun operations at the end of the first week of December 2019 but till now was only being used for take offs. The runway is 4,000 metres long and 45 metres wide, and will be equipped to allow landing and take off of Airbus A380 and similar large passenger planes.

This second runway has been built as part of a massive Rs 13,000 crore expansion plan. As part of the rehaul, the airport which is the third busiest in the country will have a new terminal, widening of access roads, two metro stations and also a suburban rail station,

The new runway is also equipped to facilitate flight operations at close to zero visibility (50m) conditions owing to its Cat-III-B ILS (Category 3 Instrument Landing Systems). The Cat-III-B ILS will negate the possibility of fog-induced delays and diversion in the airport.

As earlier announced, with the new runway up and running, the old runway will undergo repairs after functioning non-stop for a decade, and additional works to make it compliant with Cat-III-B ILS systems.