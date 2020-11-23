Schools, PU Colleges to not reopen this year: Min Suresh Kumar

The Karnataka government on Monday decided that schools and PU colleges will not reopen in the state in the month of December. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar, the Health Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and member of the Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, regarding reopening schools.

“As December is the time for winter, respiratory infections are likely to occur more. Besides, the experts told us that this is the time Karnataka would likely witness a second wave of infections. This is why we decided not to reopen schools any time soon,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar said.

A senior education department official told that even the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) headed by Dr M. K. Sudharshan too has recommended the same.

The TAC is formed by the Karnataka Health and Family welfare ministry to advise the government on various aspects related to the pandemic.

The schools are closed due to the pandemic for more than eight months and most of the school students were depending on the on-line classes.

“The TAC held a meeting on Sunday and arrived at a unanimous conclusion that it would not be advisable for the state government to reopen schools at this juncture, when winter is setting in,” he said.

The officer further added that the TAC had met on October 8 and in November prior to this meeting on Sunday and even in these meetings too the TAC had suggested the state government to not to reopen schools citing winter as its main concern.

The TAC also deliberated on Sero survey that was conducted in the month of September, which had indicated that winter could prove to be a big challenge for the state in containing the spread of the Covid-19.

The TAC lauded the state’s efforts in containing the Covid -19, and achieving considerable progress in terms of reducing casualties that have come down to 20 from 100 deaths average even as the number of positive cases have come down to 1800+ from 10000+ just two months ago.

“We need to maintain this momentum in order to contain the spread of the pandemic,” the TAC stated in its report submitted to the government last night (Sunday).

The TAC also pointed out that with the harsh winter setting in states like Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, number of respiratory related cases may see rise in Karnataka too. “…..so it would be appropriate for the state not to reopen schools during entire winter season,” the TAC stated and added that the TAC would review the situation in December whether to reopen schools or not.

Another meeting with the Chief MInister is going to be held in the third week of December, where a decision will be made. “The Health Department has suggested that we wait till December to see what the situation is like. We are giving importance to life. It is understandable that students in Class 10 are worried about board exams, but life is more important and we have always prioritised this,” Suresh Kumar said.

He further stated that besides high school students, students between classes 4 and 7 too will now have pre-recorded lessons, which will be aired on DD Chandana channel. The videos will also be uploaded on YouTube. The project is being called Makkalavani.