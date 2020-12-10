‘School opening decision soon after consulting CM’: Education minister

Bengaluru

Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar said that decision on the opening of schools will be taken quickly after holding a meeting with the chief minister. He said that in the interests of the academic future of the children, a decision about the opening of schools with necessary safety measures will be taken after discussing with the chief minister.

The minister held a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday with the representatives of the Unaided Private PU College Managements. He recalled that recently, legislative council members representing graduate and teachers constituencies had opined that opening of schools backed by safety measures is required in view of social problems arising out of the children remaining out of schools for long. “Parents are worried as schools and colleges have not been functioning. The students need to participate in national level competitive exams for their future studies. Therefore, taking all things into consideration, a suitable decision will be taken soon,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, noted that in none of the states, schools have reopened fully because of the ill effects of coronavirus disease. He said that higher education and university classes have been opened in the interests of the future of the students. He said that discussions will be held with the chief minister and a decision will be arrived at soon.

MLA Arun Shahapur brought to the notice of the meeting problems faced by the children and the specific issues relating to rural people that have arisen out of continued closure of the schools.

President of the Private Unaided Schools Managements Committee, Dr M Mohan Alva, Sharada educational institutions Mangaluru president Prof M B Purnik, Expert Institutions president Prof Narendra Nayak, Shakti Education Trust administrative officer K C Naik, Davanagere Visvesvaraya Educational Institutions president Sridhar, convener of Kalladka Sri Ram Vidyamandir Vasanth Madhav, Hebri SR PU college president Nagaraja Shetty and over 20 representatives of various educational institutions in the state along with the director of PU education Snehal and officials of the education department were present.