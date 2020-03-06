School kids fake COVID-19 to avail holidays

Chamarajanagar: A few school kids who pretended to have developed symptoms of Corona Virus infection just to avail leave from school had to face disappointment after their ‘big plan’ met with failure and they all were made to return to school.

The episode took place at Gorasani School of Hanuru taluk here, on Thursday.

As per the directions of the department concerned, a school teacher had spoken to these little kids about the deadly Corona Virus that has affected thousands of people across the world and how they could keep themselves safe by taking care of hygiene.

As soon as the teacher spoke about the symptoms, without any delay, at least three complained of severe cough and nausea.

When they were taken to the local Primary Health Centre, the doctors tested them, collected their blood samples and also told the school administration that from an outset they seem to be healthy.

Close on the heels of this, four others complained of severe cough and nausea.

However, the health department, which did not take the incident lightly directed the doctors to visit the school and check if there are any factor that is causing health issues in students.

The team of medicos that visited the school reported that they could not find any reason which could cause health issues.

Suspecting that there could be ‘a major hidden agenda’, when the teachers probed the kids, it was learnt that they wanted to avail holidays!