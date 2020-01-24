BUSINESSTOP NEWS

SC stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea in Tata-Mistry case

IBC News Bureau January 24, 2020
New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s order dismissing the Registrar of Companies (RoC) plea seeking modification of its verdict in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons Pvt Ltd’s appeal and issued notice to the parties concerned.

The apex court said it would hear the matter along with the main plea filed by Tata Sons against NCLAT’s verdict.

On January 10, the top court stayed the NCLAT verdict restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group and had observed that there were “lacunae” in the order passed by the tribunal. (PTI)

