BUSINESSTOP NEWS

SBI cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps for shorter tenors

IBC Office July 8, 2020
0 52 Less than a minute

Mumbai

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) for shorter tenors from July 10.

The reduction in MCLR for shorter tenors – up to three months – is aimed to boost credit off take and revive demand, according to an SBI statement.

With this revision, the bank’s MCLR up to three months tenor has come down to 6.65 per cent per annum, which is at par with its external benchmark based lending rate (EBLR).

This is the 14th consecutive reduction in the bank’s MCLR, which continues to be the lowest in the market.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 8, 2020
55

Mayor quarantines himself as assistant tests positive for coronavirus

July 8, 2020
53

Man dies after hours in search for oxygen bed

July 8, 2020
48

City has 3,181 active containment zones, south zone reports rise in cases

July 8, 2020
64

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker