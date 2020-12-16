Sayyeshaa kicks off the ‘Power of Youth’ challenge exclusively for girls

Film Publicity is a tricky space for many celebrities. While social media and its prevalence have made it much easier for a lot of artists/filmmakers to reach out to audiences on a global scale, they also increase the competition within to be the most innovative and effective.

The PowerstarPuneethRajkumar starrer ‘Yuvarathnaa’ is currently under production and features as one of the biggest and most-awaited releases of 2021 for the Kannada Cinema audience. The makers of the film released its first single not very long ago and as expected, the song received unanimous praise and attention from all-over.

Simultaneously, to boost the success of the song further and utilize the opportunity to spread the word about the film, team ‘Yuvarathnaa’ launched an off-shoot dance challenge on the internet. By encouraging fans and the general public to use the hashtag #PowerofYouthDanceChallenge and showcase their respective dance skills, the makers expanded their community and got the topic trending on Twitter within no time.

off the #PowerofYouthDanceChallenge exclusively for girls. In the tweet posted earlier today (December 15th), Sayyeshaa shared a video of her dancing to the song and left a message to all the girls of Karnataka and all over to show the makers their power and dance away!

As far as publicity is concerned, it is fair to say that the entire cast and crew of ‘Yuvarathnaa’ is on constantly their feet to ensure that the film and its songs reach as far as possible. It would be now interesting to see the kind of responses they get from girls all across.

‘Yuvarathnaa’ marks the second collaboration between PuneethRajkumar and director Santhosh Ananddram. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films with S.S. Thaman coming in as the music composer.