Shashi Kumar son Akshith debuting in bilingual film ‘Seethayana’

Kannada supreme hero Shashi Kumar son Akshith Shashi kumar introducing as hero in bilingual Kannada and Telugu movie Seethayana . It’s in the final mixing stage and DTS mixing works were happening at high pace.

Lalitha Rajyalakshmi producing this film under Color Clouds Entertainments and presented by Rohan Bharadwaj. She was very confident about the storyline. She said its most contemporary subject with emotions and values. Director crafted this subject in suspense and entertainment way.

Director Prabhakar Aaripaka said Teaser, trailers, lyrical videos will be releasing soon. We made this movie in Kannada and telugu. We dubbed in Tamil also . In a few days, it’s going for censor formalities. After that planning to release the same time in all three languages.and we took the Slokam (which was there from many decades on every marriage card and originated from ramayana) changed that to a beautiful song will give a soothing experience to music lovers. And also breathless sang by female singer will be another highlight for the movie Songs were sung by famous singer Swetha Mohan in Kannada and Telugu . Pallavi Vinoth cousin of

Thalapathy Vijay sang in tamil.

Lalitha Rajya Lakshmi shared that she never compromises on the quality of the film. Whatever story requires she always given to the crew. The film was shooted in 63 days in various places like Bangkok, Mangalore, Aghumbe, Hyderabad, Vizag. She has plans to do the continuous projects and many are pre-production and she is going to announce after the seethayana release. Legendary Kannada music director Upendra Kumar nephew Padmanabh Bharadwaaj given super melodious music. 5 songs will become the top list this year. The audience will feel this movie as exact justification for the tagline Respect Women

The film stars Anahitha Bhooshan opposite Akshith Shashikumar in the lead role and etc cast vikram sharma, hithesh shetty, sharmitha gowda, meghana gowda , ajay ghosh, vidhyulekha raman, baby thriyaksha madhunandhan, bithiri sathi, gundu sudharshan, krishna bhagavan, jabardhasth apparao, ananth, , i k thrinath, madhumani, and other supporting cast .

Cinematography by : Durga Prasad Kolli, Edited by : Prawin Pudi,

Lyrics : Kavi Raj & Ghouse Peer, Action Choreography by : Real Sathish, Choreography by : Aneesh , Music Composed by : Padmanabh Bharadwaaj, Presented by : Rohan Bharadwaj, Produced by : Lalitha Rajyalakshmi, Written & Directed by Prabhakar Aaripaka