Saroj Khan dies at 71, I’m devastated, says Madhuri Dixit

National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan confirmed the news. In a career spanning forty years, she choreographed. Her most successful collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in GeetaMeraNaam (1974). Saroj got noticed after she choreographed for Sridevi in Mr. India’s song “HawaHawai” (1987). She worked with Sridevi in films like Nagina and Chandni. This was followed by her long-term partnership with Madhuri Dixit in the 1990s in songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum KoAajKal Hai Intezaar”, “DhakDhakKarneLaga”, “Choli KePeeche Kya Hai”, and “TammaTamma”.

Saroj’s other popular films include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, DilwaleDulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya, Lagaan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika among more. She has won awards for Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and others. The choreographer has also judged dance reality shows like Nach Baliye, UstaadonKaUstaad, Boogie Woogie and JhalakDikhhlaJaa. Her last work was the song “TabaahHo Gaye” from Kalank (2019) which was filmed on Madhuri Dixit.