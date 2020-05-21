Sarah Jessica Parker’s loving tribute to hubby Matthew Broderick

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 23 years of marriage to Matthew Broderick with a loving tribute, saying “we’ve come a long way baby”. The “Sex And The City” star, 55, shared the tribute to Broderick, 58, with a throwback photograph of them on Instagram.

“May 19th, 2020,” she captioned the black-and-white picture, adding: “23 years. We’ve come a long way baby. X, SJ.”

In the vintage picture, the actress is seen embracing Broderick with her curls swept over her face. Broderick looks smart in a formal look. Parker and Broderick got married in the May of 1997 in a ceremony in Manhattan. They share children — James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

Meanwhile, the two were slated to appear onstage together in the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. The production of the show was suspended amid the shutdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They are spending their lockdown at their home. “We haven’t been bingeing as much I guess as we hear tell,” Parker had said during Rosie O’Donnell’s livestream fundraiser for The Actor Fund. “We’ve been playing a lot of games, a lot of cooking, a lot of laundry — bingeing on laundry,” she added.