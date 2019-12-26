Sara Ali Khan sizzles in bikini

Sara Ali Khan needs no introduction as she has carved a niche for herself by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen. Going head to head with the likes of Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput as co-stars, Sara seems to have taken a break from her busy schedule.

The young starlet, who was last seen with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash seems to have taken off to an unknown destination and is chilling like a boss. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a bikini as she takes a dip in the azure waters of the exotic location with her friend.

Earlier, she had taken to social media to share pictures from her Christmas photoshoot with her brother and then even posed for a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan. Not only is she managing her professional commitments but also giving an equal amount of time to her family as well.

Sara and Ibrahim had recently featured on the cover of the Hello Magazine as well. Talking about Sara, Ibrahim had revealed, “The relationship we share is just perfect, we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama which is currently titled as ‘Aaj Kal’ and stars Kartik Aaryan as well. Apart from that, she also has David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ remake co-starring Varun Dhawan.