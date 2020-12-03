ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Sapta Sagaradache Yello: Rakshit Shetty to begin shooting in January

IBC Office December 3, 2020
Rakshit Shetty is currently busy with the final leg of the shooting of Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, which will be completed by December-end. The actor will start 2021 with director Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, which will begin in the second week of January.

Confirming the update, producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who is teaming up with the actor and director after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, says, “The entire shooting will take place in one stretch. It will be completely shot on real locations in Bengaluru.”

The Kavaludaari director, who is currently in the last phase of his pre-production work had told that he had wanted to direct an age-old romance, which would take the audience back to films like Haalu Jenu, Bandhana, Casablanca and Mouna Ragam. He aims to fulfil this wish with this film, Hemanth had said. He is now working on a storytelling pattern with visual poetry along with other elements required to suit a commercial entertainer.

The film will have Rakshit featuring in two shades, and the actor will begin shooting in his current bearded look that he sports for 777 Charlie. He will be undergoing a makeover later. While music director Charan Raj and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy are already on board, the makers will be finalising the rest of the cast and crew by December-end. Apart from Hemanth’s film, Rakshit also has Richie, the sequel to Kirik Party, and Punyakoti lined up.

