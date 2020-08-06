Sanya Malhotra brings life to her character ‘Anupama Banerji’ in the movie Shakuntala Devi

An esteemed and notable female’s life has been portrayed in ‘Shakuntala Devi’, a film inspired by the life of human mathematician Shakuntala. The movie brings to light a rollercoaster journey of a mother and daughter portrayed beautifully by Vidya Balan as Shakuntala and Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji (Shakuntala’s daughter). Sanya delivers an exceptional performance as a daughter. Be it playing a teenager or a grown up version, her emotions as a daughter brought life to the character beautifully- with transformation at its core.

Sanya Malhotra’s portrayal of Anupama, is one of her strongest and most memorable roles so far. She communicates so much with her facial expressions; she is at-once powerful and vulnerable, fearful and confident, immanent and emotional. The gorgeous star has adapted to the character so well that the audiences can actually feel her emotions. Sanya yet again leaves her fans amazed with her versatile talent.

It’s one of several Sanya’s performances that capture the star’s unwavering devotion to understanding and embodying the characters she depicts. Right from getting the right attire to getting bangs as her hairstyle, the resemblance of Sanya as Anupama was unbelievable.

We’ve seen countless pictures of Anupama Banerji and are familiar with video footage of her, but Sanya’s portrayal helps us to be convinced of her wavering emotions and Anupama’s fight against her mother. Sanya assumes the guise of Anupama in an affecting portrayal about her life.

Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Umesh Bist’s Pagglait.