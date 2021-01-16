Santhosh Ananddram to team up for third film with Appu

This could possibly be the best news that Puneeth Rajkumar fans have heard this year. The Power Star is going to team up with the Raajakumara team of Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Films yet again for the third time. This film, which is currently in the discussion stages, will most likely be announced sometime next year. The team is currently busy with the pre-release work for their second film together – Yuvarathnaa.

Confirming this, executive producer of Hombale Films, Karthik Gowda took to his social media pages to share that fans should wait for the announcement once Puneeth’s upcoming film James which is currently under production is wrapped up.

Santhosh and Puneeth’s first collaboration, Raajakumara, was a big success and is one of the biggest industry hits and has won appreciation from both critics and film lovers alike. The second film Yuvarathnaa is set against a college backdrop and again boasts a big ensemble cast like Raajakumara. The film will see the debut of Sayyeshaa, while the cast includes many prominent actors including Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj, Arun Gowda, Arjun Gowda and Vishaal Hegde among many others and the team recently completed work on the film and are even releasing the first single Power Of Youth today.

The third film, from what insiders say, is going to be another big massy entertainer that will be mounted on a huge canvas like the previous two collaborations. From what it looks like right now, the film could be tentatively a 2022 release if everything goes according to the plans.