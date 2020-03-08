Santhanam’s ‘Biskoth’ first look out

Comedian turned actor Santhanam shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Biskoth online and wrote, “Here it is the first look of my next rom-com #BiskothFirstLook produced & directed by @Dir_kannanR Hope u guys love it.”

Written and directed by R Kannan, Biskoth also stars Tara Alisha Berry. Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar form the rest of the star cast. Reports are that Biskoth will be veteran actor Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film and she will be playing Santhanam’s grandmother in it.

Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner. The film is due for release next month and its release date is expected to be revealed officially soon.

Santhanam’s last film release was Dagaalty, which hit the marquee earlier this year. Dagaalty was directed by Vijay Anand, an erstwhile associate of director Shankar and bankrolled by SP Chowdhary’s 18 Reels in association with Santhanam’s Handmade Films.

Rittika Sen played the female lead in this flick with Yogi Babu on board as a comedian. Dagaalty had music by Vijay Narain and cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy.

Reports are that Santhanam is in talks to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film, which had Naveen Polishetty in the lead role did well at the box office and earned excellent reviews. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was directed by Swaroop RSJ. Naveen, besides playing the lead role also co-wrote the film with the director.

The comedian turned hero also has films such as Server Sundaram, Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum and Mannavan Vanthanadi. Unfortunately, all these films have delayed due to production issues.