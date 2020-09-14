Sanjjana’s police custody extended by 3 days

The police custody of Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been extended for the next three days, the first ACMM court-ordered after hearing the argument from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The CBC officials requested the court to give her into police custody for five days, but the court-sanctioned her police custody for three days.

Other accused persons identified as Prashanth Ranka, Loum Pepper Samba of Senegal, Rahul Thonse, Niyaz are also remanded for judicial custody and they will be lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central prison, while Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar have been again taken into police custody till September 16.

The duo was arrested in a case registered at Banaswadi under NDPS Act, they are also accused in the NDPS Act case registered at Cottonpet case, police have taken them into custody again.

Ragini Dwivedi remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded to judicial custody till September 28, as per an order passed by the first ACMM court around 4 pm on Monday. She will be taken to the Parappana Agrahara central prison by late Monday evening.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials didn’t seek the extension of Dwivedi’s police custody as she was arrested on September 4 from her house after conducting a search.

Dwivedi is currently in police custody for 11 days and the police had the option of taking her into custody again for three more days. The court had already granted her police custody thrice.

She will be lodged in a dedicated special block in the prison and will be allotted a separate cell. The other inmates of the prison will not be allowed to meet her due to security reasons. The police have also tightened the security of the block where she will be accommodated and the entry to the jail will be restricted in the evening to avoid the crowd from gathering to see the actress.

According to sources, she will be lodged in a barrack where VK Sashikala is lodged. They may give her an adjacent cell.

Actress Sanjjanaa was also arrested after conducting a search on her house in Indiranagar on September 8. The police had asked the court to extend her custody by five days, but the court is still hearing that argument. Both actresses, along with other the accused, have been arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Before producing them before the court, the CCB officials had taken the duo to KC General Hospital where they were subjected for general medical tests and a Covid-19 test. The doctors at the hospital had certified that the duo was healthy.