Sanjay Dutt finshed KGF2 shooting, dubbing is left: Team

On Tuesday evening, Sanjay Dutt posted a note about taking time off for treatment, after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Wishes for a quick recovery and prayers poured in from his fans and colleagues. Recently, on the actor’s birthday, his look as Adheera, the villain of the upcoming multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2, was released.

The film is currently under production and a spokesperson from the team informs, “We are all praying for his recovery and wish him to be back soon. He had almost completed shooting for his portions in the film, with just a scene or two remaining.”

Sanjay is yet to complete dubbing for his portions of the film, which also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon, along with a host of other prominent names from different film industries. “We are confident that he will be back and plan to dub for his character once he recovers,” adds the spokesperson, saying that their only focus right now is stand by his side while he undergoes his treatment.

The face of Adheera, the villain in the two part magnum opus, was not revealed in the first part and Sanjay’s casting for the second part has only raised the expectations. Apparently, it was Sanjay who took extra interest in finalising the look of his character in the film, which is inspired by the Vikings. The director of the film, Prashanth Neel, had told, “The reason behind this Vikings inspiration for his character will be justified in the film.”