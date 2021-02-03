Sanjana Anand grooves to the title track of ‘Salaga’

Actor Sanjana Anand has shown us a glimpse of her swagger in a new viral video. Grooving to the title track of her upcoming film ‘Salaga’ like in a Bob Fosse film, Sanjana Anand, along with her two dance companions, has made a proper display of the moves she carries. The video is now being circulated online.

The title track of ‘Salaga’ was released on the 25th of January this year and has been received with tremendous praise by the audience. The song has been composed by Charan Raj who has also sung along with Sanjith Hegde and Yogi B. Interestingly, the song includes the key verse from the very popular Hindi song Naayak Nahi, Khalnaayak Hai Tu and also features Duniya Vijay’s punchy lines from the film.

‘Salaga’ is Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut and has been produced by Sreekanth K.P. The film also stars Sanjana Anand, Dhananjaya, and an array of other actors. The film is expected to release on the 15th of April.