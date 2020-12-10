Sanjana Anand and Prakhyath collab for a movie

Actress Sanjana Anand and Prakhyath will feature in a movie that is touted as a commercial entertainer, which will be directed by five different directors – Yogaraj Bhat, Shashank, K M Chaitanya, Pawan Kumar and Jayatheertha. Sanjana Anand says, “The portions involving myself and Prakhyath will be directed by Shashank sir. I have done nine movies in my career till now and this will be for the first time I will be part of a woman oriented movie which will showcase my acting prowess, so I am excited to be part of it. The film has an intriguing subject and will be shot extensively in the pristine locales of Sakleshpur. This is likely to happen next month. We also had a workshop for a day where we learnt intricate details about our characters.”

The songs of the movie are being composed by Chethan Sosca and Davy Suresh Kumar. According to sources, though there are five directors in the movie, the duration of the movie will be under two hours. Meanwhile, Sanjana is waiting for the release of the movie Salaga which has Duniya Vijay in the lead role. For Prakyath, Shashank directorial project will be his second outing in Sandalwood after Naduve Anatharavirali.