INDIATOP NEWS

Sanitary napkins to come with bio-degradable disposal bags from Jan 2021

IBC News Bureau March 8, 2020
0 17 Less than a minute

Pune

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Centre would make it mandatory for sanitary napkin companies to provide bio-degradable disposal bags from January next year.

He was speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Pune attended by waste collectors, who he referred to as “swachhta sevaks”.

“I have observed that despite repeated appeal to sanitary pad manufacturers, they are still not providing biodegradable disposal bags.

From January, 2021, the Union government will make such bags mandatory,” said the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He said cleanliness norms in force in municipal areas will now be applicable to villages having a population of more than 3,000.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 8, 2020
17

Govt will penalise pharmacy owners selling masks, sanitisers at higher prices

March 8, 2020
22

Govt consider giving toor dal under Anna Bhagya scheme

March 8, 2020
17

TV channel owner, staff held in case of blackmailing

March 8, 2020
18

Economic slowdown hits Karnataka growth rate

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker