Sandalwood’s deep condolences for Chiru’s demise

The sudden demise of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja sent shockwave through the Sandalwood industry as actors expressed deep grief in solidarity over the shocking news. Within an hour of news outlets running the news of actor Chiru Sarja’s demise, #ChiranjeeviSarja started trending on all social media platforms.

Expressing sadness over the shocking news Sumalatha Ambareesh tweeted, “Extremely sad to hear the demise of talented actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, a dear friend who was very close to our family. Abi & me are in total shock .Gone too soon Chiru 🙁 My deepest condolence to his family (sic)”.

Sandalwood actor Darshan also posted a heartfelt post calling fate ‘cruel,’ posted Darshan praying for Chiru’s entire family and wife Meghana.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa took to his social media handle and posted, “It is a shock to hear the news that Kannada famous artist Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack. Being prematurely terminated at the age of just 39 is shocking. I pray that God may grant them goodwill, their family, and the strength to endure grief for their vast fan base.”

Actor Upendra also expressed grief in a heartfelt post. “Oh fate you so cruel? No one can accept Chiranjeevi Sarja’s premature separation. May Anjaneya Swamy be given the power to inflict pain on the family of Meghana Raj and Sarja family. (Sic)” he posted.

Golden Star Ganesh also posted a note expressing shock over the news. ” I am very sad to hear the news that Chiru is no more, may God grant his family the power to withstand this pain, Really heart breaking …He was just 39 …RIP.” He posted.

Not just actors, former cricketer Anil Kumble also took to his social media to express grief. “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends.” he posted. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar aslo expressed ‘shock’ over the news.