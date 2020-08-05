Sandalwood is finally ready to get rolling

The Kannada film industry has received a go ahead to resume shooting of films that were already in production in June. But while the Sudeep starrer Phantom kick-started their shooting over a fortnight ago in Hyderabad, other big production houses waited a while longer. Last week, several people from the industry met at Shivarajkumar’s residence to discuss the future of the film industry and how to get it back on its feet. Post the meeting, Shivarajkumar has decided to return to sets and resume shooting for Bhajarangi 2, and filmmaker Harsha, who is helming the film, says, “We will begin shooting on August 10 and will have a four-day schedule in that set. After that, we will take a four to five-day break before we resume shooting. I plan on finishing all the portions that have Shivanna first, before we proceed with the rest. We plan on winding up shooting the film by the end of this month and will then proceed with the post production activities.”

Phantom, which is being shot in Hyderabad, meanwhile, has already finished a schedule. The team is looking at shooting most of the film in the studio, barring the last schedule that requires them to travel to Kerala. “We shot one set in the studio. Meanwhile the second set was erected. Our third set is now being readied in the same place where the first set was,” says Sudeep, the lead actor of the film.

After Phantom and Bhajarangi 2, more teams are gearing up to begin shooting. “We are looking at a 14-day schedule in September and are preparing for the same,” says filmmaker Nagshekar, confirming that his Darling Krishna and Bhavana starrer srikrishna@gmail.com will begin shooting from September 1. Other films that are ready to get back on floors include KGF: Chapter 2, Badava Rascal, Rathnan Prapancha and Harikathe alla Giri Kathe.