Sandalwood drug racket – LSD supplied in dolls, postal stamps, courier

The sensational Sandalwood drug case is getting murkier has new details emerge. It has come to light that kingpin of the network Anikha used to allegedly stick LSD behind behind postal stamps, place them inside dolls and supply through courier. For parties, the drugs were being supplied in gift-wrapped boxes.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had busted a drug racket involving former television actress D Anikha and two of her accomplices, R Ravindran and M Anoop.

NCB seized a large haul of drugs from the accused consisting of 145 ecstasy or MDMA pills and Rs 2.2 lac cash from Royal Suites Hotel Apartment in Kalyan Nagar. Later, 96 MDMA pills, 180 LSD blots were also seized from Nikoo Homes and 180 more LDS blots from Anikha’s home in Doddagubbi.

The busted drug racket was suspected of supplying recreational and party drugs to Sandalwood actors, children of VIPs, students and others.

According to officials, Anikha used to source the drugs from abroad through an international courier, making bitcoin payments.

The CCB police have sent notice to Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh to present himself for inquiry on his statement that some stars of Sandalwood are indeed consuming drugs. Indrajit had given a statement in media that some stars of Chandanavana were consuming drugs. It is learnt that the CCB police have asked Indrajit to share information in relation to this case and cooperate.

Kingpin of the case Anikha has recorded a five-page statement in front of officers of NCB. According to sources, the statement of Anikha states that actors and actresses of Sandalwood are her clients. She also reportedly admitted to supplying drugs to students as well. “I have sold every MDMA tablet for a price of Rs 2,000 to 5,000. I have done more business during lockdown,” she reportedly said.

It is learnt that actresses were consuming drugs more than actors during lockdown. Most of them used to place demand for Class-1 drugs. According to soures, most of the actresses used to consume wine but as it was not available during lockdown they got addicted to drugs.

Anikha used to do her business through codewords. The name of her social website is also B-Money. She used to carry out her business through Ameenam Khan Mohammed. Her subdealer Dugoy Dunjo is absconding.

Anikha is of Tamil Nadu origin. She did not clear her hotel management degree and had come to Bengaluru in search of job and was residing at Doddagubbi. She used to work for a private firm, where she got acquanited with a Nigerian national by the name Andy. It is said that Andy used to export clothes from overseas and is married to Anikha. Now Andy is in prison after he assaulted police personnel.

Later, Anikha acted in television serials, where she got close to many cinema artistes. She also had good rapport with Nigerian nationals who used to reside near her home.

