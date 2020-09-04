Sandalwood drug racket: Actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested by CCB for further investigation

The Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi in connection with the drug case. The actor was questioned for almost 7 hours since 11 am. Earlier, an FIR was registered in which one of Ragini’s friends was named, and so was another man who is a friend of Sandalwood actor Sanjjana Galrani.

Ragini had applied for anticipatory bail but the hearing was postponed to Monday, September 7. Her application will now be treated as one for regular bail and she will be produced before a judge via video conference. She is expected to remain in CCB custody till Monday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that the CCB began a probe into the case after the police seized a truck-load of marijuana in August. Upon interrogating the accused, the CCB learned that Ravi Shankar, a clerk at the Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar, was allegedly involved in procuring drugs and used to attend high end rave parties in Bengaluru. Ravi Shankar is a friend of actor Ragini Dwivedi. Many pictures and videos have surfaced on the media that show Ragini and Ravi at various parties.

“We learned that the person working in the government office was related to someone in the film industry. While the CCB was investigating him (Ravi Shankar), we learned that he used to attend parties and provide drugs and also consume them,” Commissioner Kamal Pant added.

The CCB arrested Ravi Shankar on Thursday after questioning him for six hours. The police seized his cellphone and found photos and other evidence of the people who attended these parties with him. “After rigorous questioning, we learned that he was attending these parties and procuring drugs from various places. He has confessed to his activities and we are bringing in more people in connection with this case,” Kamal Pant said.

When asked about his connection with Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said that Ravi Shankar allegedly confessed to have been connected to her. “He used to procure drugs from a foriegn national and we will arrest this individual soon,” Kamal Pant added.

Ragini was questioned by CCB on Friday morning

Ragini was taken into custody for questioning, on Friday morning, by a team of Central Crime Branch sleuths. She was taken in for questioning after the CCB sleuths conducted search and seizure operations at two of her apartments in Yelahanka from around 6am on Friday.

The CCB sleuths searched the premises of her flats, and also her Innova car. However, CCB sources said that they did not find any drugs in her possession. “We only found bottles of alcohol,” a CCB source said.

Ragini Dwivedi was taken in for questioning after her friend Ravi Shankar, an official at the State Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar, was arrested on Thursday after being questioned for six hours. CCB sources said that they obtained evidence that Ravi Shankar was peddling drugs. Joint Commissioner of Police and chief of CCB, Sandeep Patil, said that Ravi Shankar was remanded to five-day police custody. “We gathered evidence that he was peddling drugs to several actors. We are still investigating the matter,” he added.

Ragini was summoned by the police on Thursday but had failed to appear for questioning. Instead, she had said on Twitter that she would appear on Monday, citing that the summons was given at a short notice. She added that the same was communicated to the police through her lawyers. However, police served her a second notice asking her to appear for questioning by Friday itself.

Incidentally the search on Friday morning was carried out after the CCB on Thursday announced the arrest of Ravi Shankar, Ragini’s friend and an alleged drug supplier.

“We have arrested Ravi Shankar after getting evidence that he was peddling drugs. We have also secured his custody for five days to interrogate him to ascertain to whom all he supplied the banned drugs,” Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told reporters on Thursday evening.

“We have served Ragini another notice to appear for questioning on Friday at the CCB office after she said that she could not come today (Thursday) as she was unwell and sought time till September 7,” Patil added.

According to sources, Shankar is a government employee working with the Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar and is known to have attended rave parties where there was widespread use of contrabands like marijuana (ganja), cocaine and hashish.

These developments come in the wake of the Kannada film industry being linked to wide-scale drug abuse. The allegations had surfaced after the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau nabbed an international drug trafficking racket in multi-city raids earlier in August. Among the kingpins who were arrested, main accused Anikha had told the police that there were multiple Kannada film celebrities who in her customer base.