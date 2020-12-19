Sandalwood director Budal Krishnamurthy passes away

ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Sandalwood director Budal Krishnamurthy breathed his last at his residence in Kengeri on Saturday morning. He was 72. He leaves behind his wife Dhanalakshmi, son Vishwas and daughter Bhavana.

According to reports, Krishnamurthy was suffering from an age related illness for a long time. The final rites will be performed at noon today, in Bengaluru. His friends and Sandalwood fraternity have mourned his death. Hailing from Budal in Hosadurga of Chitradurga district, he was born in 1949 and started his career in the film industry as an assistant director for Siddalingaiah’s Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, which is one of the landmark films in the history of Sandalwood.

Krishnamurthy directed Eradu Dandeya Mele, Olavina Kanike, Seethanjaneya, Shubalagna and Lancha Samrajya. He has shown his acting prowess in films like Professor, Srigandha, Arishina Kumkuma, Bal Nan Maga, Prajashakthi, Nirnaya, Kurigalu Saar Kurigal and Aryabhata. Many actors like Shanthamma, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Rockline Sudhakar, Kodaganur Jayakumar and Hulivana Gangadharaiah passed away this year.

