Samosa seller held for allegedly shooting at realtor

The Bengaluru police arrested two men accused of shooting a real-estate businessman in KR Puram. The two accused allegedly shot at the businessman on Saturday night. According to the KR Puram Police, Sohail Pasha (23) and Shoaib (19), were arrested.

The duo allegedly shot Babu alias Auto Babu with a country-made pistol and also attacked him with a machete. Upon their arrest, the investigating officers seized the pistol, a car and the machete from the suspects.

According to the police, Sohail and his friend Mirza used to sell samosas till late in the night on a pushcart close to Babu’s office. The office is located in Arundathi Colony in KR Puram, which is also close to a dargah.

Police said that Babu had allegedly gotten angry at Sohail and Mirza on multiple occasions as their pushcart had caused vehicles to be parked outside his office till late in the night and would block the path to Babu’s office.

The businessman allegedly complained to the building owner many times. The latter then asked Mirza and Sohail to remove the pushcart, which inadvertently started affecting their business, the police added.

The police said that they were in the know about the on-going fight between Babu and the two street vendors over the last four months. Four months ago, the trio had gone to the police station. While Babu accused the vendors of impeding his business, Mirza and Sohail allegedly complained of harassment. The police had issued them a warning and had allegedly asked them to sort out the issue themselves.

According to the KR Puram Police, Babu allegedly hired men to attack Mirza and Sohail on Ramzan. Sohail allegedly planned to exact revenge on Babu for the assault during Ramzan and shot Shoaib on Saturday night.

The business is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. The duo was arrested from a village near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

The police, however, said that they are still probing whether Mirza was also involved in the attack. They were remanded to judicial custody. “We are trying to find out from where they sourced the pistol,” the police added.

A case of assault and attempted murder has been registered at the KR Puram Police Station.