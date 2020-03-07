Sameera Reddy talks about her post-partum depression

Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl recently and with that, the actress embraced motherhood for the second time. And at a recent event, the actress talked about her battle with post-partum depression.

The actress revealed after the birth of her first child, she felt totally disconnected with her newborn due to the depression. She went to add that she didn’t know who we was and gave him to her husband and said she doesn’t feel good about him.

They also stated that it was the worst thing she did and now she hopes she can make up for the same. Talking about her pregnancy phase, she said, “I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression.'”

The situation became worse when women started judging for her weight gain.