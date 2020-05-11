Samara Weaving initially didn’t know about ‘Bill & Ted’ films

Actor Samara Weaving has revealed that she was unaware about the popularity of the ‘Bill & Ted’ film franchise till she received a call for audition in the third part, ‘Face The Music’. The Australian actor is set to play Thea Preston, daughter of Alex Winter‘s Bill in the film directed by Dean Parisot.

Weaving, who is engaged to creative producer Jimmy Warden, told Collider, “My fiance was sitting next to me and I said, ‘Oh, I’ve got an audition for something called ‘Bill & Ted’,’ and I’ve never seen him jump as high as he did.

“And then, he started doing the impersonation of Bill and Ted and I was like, ‘What is happening? Are you having an aneurysm? Do we need to call somebody?'”

The 28-year-old said they watched the first two films in the comedy sci-fi film series ‘Excellent Adventure’ and ‘Bogus Journey’.

“… I was laughing hysterically the whole time. I didn’t realise what an impact it had on pop culture at that time. I’ve heard people say, ‘Whoa, dude!’ and I didn’t realise that it came from there,” she said.

The new film will also see Keanu Reeves return as Ted along with original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon attached to pen the script.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli.

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ is slated to hit the theatres in August.