Samantha does Hindi dubbing

It is known news that Beauty doll Samantha Akkineni is going to appear in a role she has not done yet. Samantha, who was introduced to Telugu audiences with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, has only acted as heroine and lead actor. But first time, she will be playing a negative role in the web series – The Family Man 2 Oh Baby and Majili girl Samantha will be seen as a terrorist in the series. The other aspect that is quite interesting is that Samantha has dubbed for herself in Hindi for her role, which has become the hot topic of discussion. The show- The Family Man 2 will go on air in about two months from now. Samantha Akkineni is not well versed with Hindi at all and she took a lot of effort to get things right for her voice. We need to how Rangasthalam beauty has dubbed for a Hindi show The Family Man 2.

Manoj Bajpayee is reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari, a family man working as a senior analyst in the TASC force, a fictional wing of India’s Anti-Terror squad. Samantha is making her debut in the digital space with Raj and DK directorial venture The Family man 2.