Samantha Akkineni to romance a Malayalam Hero

Popular Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is all set to play the male lead in noted Tollywood director Guna Sekhar’s upcoming movie Shaakuntalam.

Touted to be a mythological romantic film, Samantha is going to play the role of Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwa Mitra in the film. Dev Mohan who recently received a huge positive response for his mesmerizing performance in Aditi Rao starrer ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’ is going to play the role of King Dushyanta in the movie. As per the latest reports, the movie is based on Abhigyana Shaakuntalam story written by Kalidas.

Guna Shekar is helming this high budget project and is trying to get some try to get Telugu stars for this film but failed to do so. Finally, the director has zeroed down on Dev Mohan. The regular shoot of Shaakuntalam will go on roll very soon. More details regarding the project are still awaited.