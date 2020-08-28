Samantha Akkineni starts dubbing for her maiden web series

It’s already evident that popular South actress Samantha Akkineni will be making her digital debut with the second season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s superhit web series which will be telecasted soon on an OTT platform. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, the opening season of the family action-thriller was applauded by critics and netizens for its engaging narration and terrific performances.

After enjoying her quarantine life from the past few months, Samantha is back to work as she started dubbing for her digital debut. Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, the 33-year-old actress shared a photo from the dubbing studio with the caption “Dubbing for the Family Man season 2 … OMG you guys are in for a crazy ride. @rajanddk Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou”.

The plot of the show revolves around a middle-class man (Manoj) who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. For the first time in her showbiz career, Samantha Akkineni will be essaying a negative role in the much-awaited web show. Talking about it, she said earlier, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners.”

From the past few months, Sam who is sequestered indoors with hubby Naga Chaitanya and pet dog Hash has kept herself busy with her newfound love for vegetable gardening. Besides the web series, she has signed Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also playing the titular role in Ashwin Saravanan’s horror-thriller.