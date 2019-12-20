Salman Khan joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

It would have been a full-fledged Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan film. But as the fate had it, things never materialized for these two Bollywood superstars. Word was that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to bring these powerhouses onboard for his next but the film never really took off. It was reportedly a family drama about friends-turned-foes, based on the lines of Dilip Kumar’s 1991 film Saudagar. Their untitled film was apparently supposed to go on floors in mid-2020. SRK and Salman Khan had given a heads up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial but it was the filmmaker who needed time to work on the final draft. And if you’re thinking Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration was a mere rumour, you’re slightly mistaken here. As the film almost happened for the actors but things took a U-turn soon.

Nikhil Diwedi, who was supposed to bankroll this said project, has now confirmed that the film was in works. “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it,” he told. If not now, we hope SRK and Salman work together real soon.

Nikhil has produced their installment of Salman’s cop-drama, which released in cinemas today. When quipped about his collaboration with the superstar, he said, “As a producer, one wants to acquire good scripts and established franchises. Dabangg is one of the most successful franchises and its kind of Salman and Arbaaz to let me be a part of it. A producer can’t ask for a bigger set-up.”

Talking about Dabangg 3, our critic gave 3.5 stars to the cop-drama and wrote, “Salman Khan, Salman Khan and Salman Khan. He’s back just as how we love watching him, and sends us on a rollercoaster ride with each little mannerism to every punch line to his scene-stealing action sequences. Salman plays to the galley with gleeful abandon after ages, and reminds us why he’s one of the world’s most beloved superstars. Love him or hate him, you can’t escape his infectious Dabangg charm in a role he was born to play — not even a better actor can do justice to Chulbul Pandey.”