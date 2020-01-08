Salman Khan gifts expensive gift to Sudeep

There is a good bonding between actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep and Bollywood ‘superstar’ Salman Khan. The relationship between the two has become even more intense as they starred in ‘Dabangg 3’. Despite appearing as a hero, Sudeep appeared as villain opposite to Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg 3’, but these two are best friends in real life. Salman has given many gifts to Sudeep as evidence of their friendship. He had previously given clothes as a gift. Salman gave Sudeep a love jacket. Sudeep has now got an expensive gift from Salman Khan yet again.

This time Salman Khan has given Sudeep an expensive car. This is the BMW M5 Series car which is currently parked in the Sudeep’s home courtyard. Notable thing here is that Salman Khan rode the car to Sudeep’s house and handed over the key to Kichcha. The price of this BMW M5 car is estimated at Rs 1.50 crore. The gift of an expensive car as a gift has proven their relationship.

Salman Khan put on his jacket for a picture of the beloved dog. He had a great favorite. However, Sudeep had previously given the same jacket as a gift. Salman Khan, who arrived to Bangalorefor promoting “Dabangg 3”, said, “Sudeep is like my brother.” Also, the movie was dubbed into Kannada.

Sudeep played the villain Bali Singh in the movie ‘Dabangg 3’ starring Salman Khan. There was immense admiration for his role in the film.