Salaga title track to be released in first week of January

Actor Duniya Vijay has made sure he has everything worked out for his directorial debut Salaga. The film, bankrolled by Tagaru producer KP Sreekanth, is in the post-production phase, and the team will be unveiling the title track in the first week of January.

The song has been composed by Charan Raj, and hip hop and rapper Yogi B from Malaysia has lent his voice to the number. According to the production house, Yogi, who is a popular name among the Tamil audience, made an effort to perfect the Kannada lines before he recorded the song. He was accompanied by singers Narayan, Sharma and Sanjith Hegde.

Meanwhile, the Suri Anna song, the first track released by the makers, has turned out to be a chartbuster, and the romantic numbers, Maleye Maleye, and Sanjana I Love You which were released a few months ago, have you become popular.

The production house wants to release the film on Feb. 23, the day Vijay-starrer Duniya got released 14 years ago. Producer Sreekanth’s first production venture Tagaru was also released on the same date in 2018. Salaga has Sanjana Anand paired opposite Duniya Vijay. It also features Dhananjay as a cop. The other cast members include Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao and Yash Shetty. With Maasthi penning the dialogues, the film has Shiva Seena cranking the camera.