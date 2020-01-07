ENTERTAINMENT

Salaga teaser to be out on Director Duniya Vijay’s birthday

IBC News Bureau January 7, 2020
Upcoming Kannada film Salaga recently had their music launch on Sunday and Sandalwood star Shivrajkumar was the chief guest for the occasion. But that not’s it for the fans of the film. The teaser of the film, will be soon released on the director Duniya Vijay’s birthday, which is on January 20. The event also witnessed the presence of actors Dhananjaya and Sanjana Anand, who are part of the lead cast. The actor, who is debuting as a director in the film, will be taking the lead along with a supporting cast of Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao and Yash Shetty.

