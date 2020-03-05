SPORTSTOP NEWS

Sakshi Choudhary enters quarter-final of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

IBC News Bureau March 5, 2020
Amman

Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary defeated fourth seed and 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist Nilawan Techasuep 4-1 in the 57 kg category of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.
With this victory, Sakshi reached the quarter-finals of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers and needs one more win to book the ticket to Tokyo Olympics.
The 19-year-old Choudhary said Thailand’s Techasuep is a strong boxer but her counter-tactics worked quite well against Techasuep in the match.
“I knew she is a strong boxer but we had planned it well, coaches had advised me to use counter-tactics against her and that really worked and I could land my punches cleanly on her,” Choudhary said in a statement.
2017 World Youth Champion, Choudhary will face Korea’s IM Aeji. Aeji is the 2017 World Youth Championship in the 60 kg category.
Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg) & Sachin Kumar (81 kg) will be in action later in the day. While former World Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will be in action later in the day against Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko.

