Sai Dharam Tej Solo Brathuke So Better gets release date

Sai Dharam Tej has managed to carve his own identity in Telugu film industry over the years. The young actor is popular for his performance skills and excellent comic timing. He has some super hit movies in his repertoire like Chitralahari, Subramanyam For Sale, and Supreme. Solo Brathuke So Better is an upcoming Telugu romantic and comedy movie in which mega hero Sai Dharam Tej and ismart Shankar fame Nabha Natesh are playing the lead roles. The makers have already wrapped up the entire shoot and now they have locked the release date of Solo Brathuke So Better.

We have already reported that Zee Group has acquired the entire rights of Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer Solo Brathuke So Better. The reports are coming that the film Solo Brathuke So Better will have its theatrical release in the month of December.

The film Solo Brathuke So Better will have its release on 25th December, 2020 on the occasion of Christmas.

Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by Subbu and is produced by BVSN Prasad whereas Thaman is scoring the music. In this youthful entertainer Sai Dharam Tej will be seen as a college student.

On the otherside, Sai Dharam Tej has also given his nod for a film with filmmaker Deva Katta.