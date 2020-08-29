Sadak 2 becomes lowest-rated film on IMDB with 1.1 score

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, has become the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb with user rating 1.1. IMDb is a platform that usually ranks films as per the audience’s votes.

The film has got 9,821 IMDb users’ votes and has been rated 1.1 out of 10. The other bottom Bollywood movies sorted according to their IMDB Rating are Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala (1.7), Ram Gopal Varma’s Fire (1.7), Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Leged of Drona (2) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Karzzzz.

Sadak 2, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday, opened to negative reviews, with most critics calling it “boring,” “lackluster,” and “terrible.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt’s film has been the top trending video on YouTube India ever since it dropped on the platform on August 12. More than 70 million views and a million comments later, the film has achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most “disliked” video in the entire world. Bhatt’s movie currently has 12 million “dislikes” beating Justin Bieber’s “Baby” (11.63 million dislikes) which held the spot for nearly a decade.

Sadak 2 has been heavily panned for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry, especially at a time when angered fans are seeking justice for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.