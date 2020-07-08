Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center in Mumbai

New Delhi

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated a plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. It is not the first time Tendulkar has been seen helping out in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In May, the former India batsman had donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the pandemic in the country.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge to our health in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising to the occasion, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, the police, municipal and government staff are working tirelessly to deliver effective healthcare to all those affected by the virus,” said Tendulkar.

“Researchers around the globe are working to find an effective vaccine and treatment. In this, plasma therapy has emerged as an option to treat critically ill patients. I congratulate the BMC on starting this service that will save lives,” he added.

The Master Blaster further urged those who have recovered to donate their blood and save critically ill patients. “I appeal to people who have recovered completely from COVID to come forward and donate their blood for plasma therapy and help to save lives of patients who are critically ill,” he said.

Maharashtra is among the worst affected states in the country at the moment. While Delhi accounts for the highest 3497.1 recovered cases per million as against 1242.9 active cases per million, followed by Maharashtra having 869.5 recovered cases per million as against 661.6 active cases per million, according to health ministry.

India saw its Covid-19 tally jump by another 22,752 in the last 24 hours to reach 7,42,417. According to the Union health ministry data at 8 am, the number of active cases in the country are 2,64,994 and 4,56,830 patients have been cured or discharged. The total number of fatalities has now reached 20,642 after 482 people died in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

The government, however, said on Tuesday that the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world.

The health ministry said that India’s recovered cases per million population is more than active Covid-19 cases per million. It credited the states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of the coronavirus cases.