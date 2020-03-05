Sachin Bansal’s wife files dowry harassment case against him

New Delhi: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s wife Priya Bansal has filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband at Koramangala police station in Bengaluru.

Priya told the police in her complaint that her father had spent over Rs 50 lakh for the wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash instead of a car. She further alleged that her husband was putting pressure on her to transfer properties that were in her name to him.

She added that Sachin’s parents and his brother had started harassing her after she declined to transfer her properties.

Sources said that Sachin Bansal’s father Satprakash Agarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal names were also mentioned in the first information report (FIR). The FIR was filed on February 28 against Bansal and three others in Bengaluru.

Priya’s alleged charges against the entrepreneur came as a surprise since she earlier mentioned that the couple’s life had changed tremendously following the Flipkart-Walmart deal.

“We see a lot more of him now. He is spending enough time with family. We go for walks in the park. Our parents are happy to visit us now as he gets to spend quality time with them, something amiss before,” she had told in September 2018.

Priya is a dentist by profession and runs a clinic in Bengaluru. The duo has a 10-year-old son.

It is worth mentioning here that Sachin more than USD 1 billion by selling his 5.5 per cent stake in homegrown e-commerce titan Flipkart during the USD 16 billion Walmart-Flipkart deal in 2018.