Rush in banks due to subsidy reversal rumour

Puttur

To help poor people during the lockdown period, the government has remitted financial assistance to their accounts. Women having Jan Dhan accounts are being paid Rs 500 per month for three months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme. The instalment for April has already been credited and farmers have also got Kissan Samman instalment.

Some miscreants had spread the rumour through social sites that these amounts will go back to the government if not withdrawn immediately. Therefore, banks witnessed long queues in front of their branches since Monday. Controlling the crowd and maintaining social distance is proving to be a herculean task for the bankers. On Tuesday, realising that the situation is going out of hand, Dakshina Kannada district additional superintendent of police along with Puttur deputy superintendent of police held a meeting with officials of nationalized banks at Puttur. It was decided to educate the customers about their money remaining intact and to enforce rules during their visit to banks.

Canara Bank Puttur regional officer R Raghavendra said that the amounts credited into accounts of customers will remain there and the customers can withdraw them even on a later date at their convenience. He asked the customers not to form a crowd in front of banks because of lockdown rules. He said that the customers have to maintain social distance and make use of the facility in an orderly and peaceful manner.