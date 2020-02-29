Run local trains every 10 minutes during peak hours: Surya

To the cheer of rail activists in the city, Bengaluru South MP (Member of Parliament) Tejasvi Surya met Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma and urged him to operate local trains every 10 minutes during peak hours.

Surya further stressed on the need to prioritise intra-city commute for Bengaluru’s office-goers during peak hours over long-distance travel from other states and urged Verma to terminate certain long-distance trains operating during peak hours in satellite stations and exclusively run trains within the city region from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 9 pm daily.

He also submitted a list of 14 long-distance trains entering the city limits during these peak hours to Verma and suggested their terminating points be shifted to satellite stations like Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Doddaballapur, Hosur and Bidadi.

He argued that local trains every 10 minutes after terminating long-distance trains outside Bengaluru, would also ensure the transition of long-distance travellers into different parts of the city.

“The current rail network can lift some burden off the roads if it operates local trains during peak hours. Rail commute on peak hours should be exclusively for intra-city travel of Bengalureans to their places of work and back. The interests of Bengalureans, aggrieved over the traffic mess, should be prioritized over long-distance travel during peak hours. Until the implementation of a local train every 10 minutes, we will run the public campaign ‘Peak Hours For Locals’ to support this demand,” the MP said.

Regarding the long-pending clearance for an exclusive suburban rail project from Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, Surya said that all MPs (Member of Parliament) of Bengaluru have together asked for the CM to lead a delegation of MPs of Bengaluru railway region which includes Hosur, Doddabellapur and other areas and MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly) to the PM (Prime Minister) requesting for the early approval of the project. This delegation visit will take place within next two weeks, Surya said.