Rukmini Vasanth bags the female lead in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello

It was previously reported that Rakshit Shetty is reuniting with Hemanth M Rao and the Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu team for another film. Now, with Rakshit nearly done with 777 Charlie, the new film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, a romantic drama, is all set to go on floors soon. The team has roped in Rukmini Vasanth of Birbal fame as the leading lady.

Rukmini says, “I am feeling overwhelming gratitude. The lockdown and the pandemic was hard for me. I had a project in hand, which seems to have been shelved. It was at this time that I decided to take a leap of faith and write to Hemanth shamelessly and introduced myself and expressed my interest in working with him. It bothered me when I didn’t immediately hear from him, but I did, eventually, and auditioned too. It was then that they told me I was on board.”

Rukmini is also extremely elated about the character she gets to play. “I play Priya, who is a student and is passionate about singing. She is on the precipice of making decisions based on her other responsibilities. Hemanth has given me an idea of how taxing it could be for my character, given the kind of growth she goes through. I am gratified to be given a character who has this kind of arc. I’m both excitied and terrified to work with this team,” she adds.

Hemanth says it was Rukmini’s audition that was the clincher for him. “I really loved her audition. She was very convincing. I was looking for someone who had a strong hold of the old school heroine sensibilities and she fit that profile,” says the filmmaker adding that they might begin shoot for the film this month end.