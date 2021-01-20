‘Rudri’ bags 2 awards at Vindhya International Film festival

Kannada film Rudri has won two awards at Vindhya International Film Festival which was held at Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to January 10. Paavana won the best actress award and director Badiger Devendra has received 2nd best feature film in the festival. The movie is produced by C R Manjunath.

Speaking to us, Paavana who plays the role of a village girl facing exploitation, says, “It’s a memorable moment for the Rudri team. Among 350 films from 46 countries, Rudri emerged as the winner. The entire team is eagerly waiting to release the movie. They have also invited Kannada film makers to shoot in Madhya Prades by offering necessary infrastructure and subsidy.” In July last year, the film also won three awards at Tagore International Film Festival. As single screens in Karnataka have started to screen movies, the makers are keen to release the movie this year.

Meanwhile, Paavana has also completed shooting for Mysore Dairies which has Prabhu Mundkur in the lead role. In the periodic drama Kannadiga, she will be seen as Ravichandran’s wife. The project is directed by Giriraj B M also has Balaji Manohar and Jamie Alter in prominent roles.