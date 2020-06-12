Rudraprayag postponed, will take up acting project first: Rishab Shetty

Just before the lockdown, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was all set to start his next directorial, Rudraprayag. But his plans came to a halt and given the current situation, he is unsure when he can resume work on the film. The lockdown, he says, not only gave him ample time with his wife and young son, but also to get a lot of writing done. “I have a team of writers, so I kept pitching my ideas to them throughout the lockdown and did a lot of brainstorming. When I got back to Bengaluru, we took stock of the progress on all the discussions and even had a line-up of projects ready, so to speak. We will reveal those when permissions and plans for shooting are clearer,” he says.

“This is a big-budget film that has to be shot in and around forests and, therefore, requires a big crew. Permissions for such projects are unlikely to come through immediately. Moreover, we have a senior actor like Anant Nag frontlining the project, so we need to ensure all precautions are in place. We are looking at tentatively beginning around September or later, depending on the situation,” explains Rishab.

In the meantime, though, he is looking at going in front of the camera for a film to be directed by Giri Krishna, one of Rishab’s associates, who had worked with him on Kirik Party. “The project is titled Hari Kathe Alla Giri Kathe. Giri had pitched this film when we were shooting Kirik Party. Back then, acting was not really on my radar and I was keen on direction, so I told him that I’d do it if it was character-driven in nature. He kept that in mind and worked on his script. This film requires us to shoot in and around Bengaluru only, so, I will work on it as soon as we get the green signal to resume film production.”

There’s also been talk that Rishab is doing an Amar Alva biopic. “I have agreed to do this project, but that is where it stands. I have read that there are others who are looking at doing this film too. Amar Alva was a big name in Mangaluru. He was not just the underworld don as has been publicised. People from coastal Karnataka know him in a different light. A biopic like this will take time. We need to get permissions from the family and it also requires research. We aren’t starting work on it anytime soon,” he states.