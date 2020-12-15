Ruckus in Karnataka Upper House over Chairman post, Dharme Gowda pushed from seat by Congress MLCs

“As the bell was going on, the Deputy chairperson occupied the chair illegally and unconstitutionally. The Congress asked him to get up. When he did not listen to this we had to forcefully tell him to get down. After that the Chairman came, saw the House was not in order and adjourned it sine die,” said Congress member Prakash Rathod.

“The government has murdered democracy and insulted the constitution. They want to run their House as per their whims and fancies getting in controversial laws. Disturbing to see JDS backing them in their bid to change the chairperson. And by backing them, JDS has given up its secular credentials. It is a black day in Karnataka legislature,” he said. The BJP has indicated that the Congress may be isolated on this. The Chief Minister said BJP and JDS members would go together to meet the state Governor. “The chairman has no moral right to sit in the Chair. That is why we asked the Deputy Chairman to sit. The Chairman should resign.

It is a shame for the Congress,” Mr Yediyurappa said. The new cow protection Act – which replaces legislation from 1964 that also prohibited the slaughter of cows – has been red-flagged for both tougher punishments and provisions that many are calling “undemocratic”. The Congress, which says the new bill also hurts the interests of farmers, has accused the BJP of trying to polarise communities by targeting beef and its consumers ahead of local elections to be held later this month. The Janata Dal Secular has also opposed the bill.