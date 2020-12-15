Ruckus in Karnataka Upper House over Chairman post, Dharme Gowda pushed from seat by Congress MLCs

Bengaluru

The deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council was manhandled and dragged off his chair by Congress lawmakers today in chaos that has rarely taken such extreme proportions inside any assembly in the country.

In a shocking video, members of the council are seen surrounding the Chair and Deputy chairperson Bhojegowda of the Janata Dal Secular is physically pulled out of his seat, apparently by Congress members who feared he would back the BJP’s demands.

The council’s chairperson, K Prathapachandra Shetty of the Congress, later came and adjourned the session.

Karnataka’s ruling BJP wants Mr Shetty removed as chairperson. The party had called for a no-confidence motion against Mr Shetty, who had adjourned the house ahead of schedule last week, before the government’s controversial bill prescribing tough punishment for cow slaughter could be taken up.

The bill’s passing in the other house, the legislative assembly, was also chaotic as the BS Yediyurappa government pushed it through in the absence of the opposition, which walked out in protest. The government had even performed a cow puja in the assembly after tabling the bill.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature was originally scheduled between December 7 and 15. After it was cut short by the chairman, the state government called for today’s one-day session of the council, and the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Bill was widely expected to come up.

In the legislative council, the combined number of the Congress and JDS members is more than the BJP. The opposition parties have made it clear they will not support the government over the cow protection bill. But today, the JDS appeared to be with the government, or so the Congress claimed.

The Congress members erupted in protest when they saw the Deputy Chairperson (a JDS leader) in the Chair instead of the Chairperson.