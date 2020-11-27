STATESTOP NEWS

RTOs launch air pollution control Awareness Week in city

IBC Office November 27, 2020
Mysuru

In a bid to create awareness on the ill-effects of air pollution caused by vehicles on animals, birds and human beings, RTO (East) and RTO (West), in association with Sri Manjunatha Emission Test Centre, Prema Fuel Station, Go Green Emission Testing Centre and ABC Service Station yesterday launched the Air Pollution Control Awareness Week in city. Speaking after flagging off the awareness vehicle in front of RTO (West), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that controlling pollution is the responsibility of all and urged the vehicle owners to get their vehicles checked for smoke emission regularly as it would increase the engine life of vehicles and also reduce air pollution.

IBC Office

