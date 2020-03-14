RSS postpones three-day annual convention as public imposes pressure

Under pressure from the public, the RSS has postponed its three-day annual convention which was scheduled to begin on Sunday in Chennanahalli.

Earlier in the day, several activists had raised their voice against the convention, in which over 1,500 invitees from across the country were supposed to participate, after the RSS decided to go ahead with the event despite the state government’s orders to cancel or postpone all major events.

Soon after the backlash, the RSS decided to postpone the convention.

RSS Sarakaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji announced the postponement of the convention.

The RSS has attributed the decision to the advisories issued by the state and central governments in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

RSS undertook survey to draw youth to its fold

In what appears a bid to expand its ‘idealogical footprint’ among youth, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has conducted a survey of 15 lakh people in the age group 18 to 30 years across the country with the primary intention of finding out how they could be dutiful citizens and how best s/he could contribute to society.

Ahead of the three-day Akhila Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet — the highest decision-making body of RSS — beginning Sunday, Akhila Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India media in charge) Arun Kumar said the survey was carried out last year.

“The survey was aimed at understanding youth and finding out the amount of time they have to contribute towards society,” Kumar said. “These youngsters are the future of the nation and we are looking at them to help us build a better country.” He said the sample size was “in proportion to the population of each state” and the questionnaire had about 15 questions.

RSS functionaries say the survey was part of a drive called ‘Taruna Udyogi Swayamsevak Sarvekshan’. It was meant to identify youngsters who were part of shakas or those who attended RSS training camps.

“Our intention is to activate these youngsters. For example, if the survey was carried out in a tribal belt then these youngsters were asked how best they can contribute to their environment and surroundings. A youngster in a city would be asked the question in context to his or her surroundings,” said Kumar.

RSS functionaries say they wanted feedback from youngsters on three main sectors — education, health and financial empowerment. “The report is ready and we will discuss the findings at our summit,” said Kumar.