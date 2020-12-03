Rs five crore released for land to set up Konkani Bhavan

Mangaluru

“The government of Karnataka has released Rs five crore to Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy for land to set up Konkani Bhavan. This is good news for the Konkani speaking people. This could happen only because of years of effort. Already 30 cents of land is approved at Urwa under Derebail village, near MUDA building behind Ambedkar Bhavan,” said president Jagadish Pai.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday December 3, he said, “The academy was appealing repeatedly to the government for the past three years to appoint a full time registrar for the academy. Now the government has nominated R Manohar Kamath Mundkoor as the registrar. He took over the reign on December 1. He was working in the department of education, Mangaluru.

“Manohar Kamath took charge in a simple ceremony that was held at the office. Hearty farewell was given to Kumar Babu Bekkeri, who worked as an additional acting registrar so far. Members of the academy Sanoor Narasimha Kamath, Arun G Shet and Kenute Jeevan Pinto were present on the occasion.

“Due to Covid, it is not possible for the academy to hold programmes face to face. Arrangement is done to view the programmes of the academy through media and other apps.

“Youth of GSB Mangaluru app will have access to Konkani Janapada workshops, information on Konkani scholars and the root of Konkani speaking people. There is also a programme which gives information on culture, life style and food habits of Konkani speaking people. There is online class programme to learn Konkani language also.

“On social media, young poets of living in India and abroad will hold poetical sessions and music programmes,” he said.

